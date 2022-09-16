Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

APLE opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,952,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 509,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,066,000 after purchasing an additional 465,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

