Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 15.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

