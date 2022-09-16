Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $169.00 by Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given a $169.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $7,794,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.