Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Update

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the August 15th total of 841,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Aptinyx Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of APTX stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

