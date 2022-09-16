APY.Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $396.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $318,914.37 and approximately $396.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

