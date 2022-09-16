APYSwap Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. APYSwap has a market cap of $369,198.24 and approximately $66,151.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. APYSwap’s official website is apyswap.com.

APYSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults.It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

