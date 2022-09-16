Arbidex (ABX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Arbidex (ABX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $11,923.89 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 167.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arbidex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface.Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time.Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

