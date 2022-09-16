ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

