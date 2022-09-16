ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %
ABIO stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
