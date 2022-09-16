Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.73.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.1 %

ADM stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $847,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,080,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

