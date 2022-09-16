Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 870,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,810,000 after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,266,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,104 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.1 %

ADM stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

