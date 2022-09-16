Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Arconic Price Performance

Arconic stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Arconic has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arconic by 805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 992,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

