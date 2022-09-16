Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.87. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 5,859 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBP. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -196.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
