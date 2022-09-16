Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.87. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 5,859 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBP. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -196.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

