Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $687,588.21 and approximately $48,591.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.37 or 0.22926770 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 572.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00846397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official website is www.aresprotocol.com. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.