ArGo (ARGO) One Day Volume Hits $387.00

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $69,611.41 and $387.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArGo has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005501 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064766 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078373 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.