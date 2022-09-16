Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE ANET opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

