Ark Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $57.53 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,217,206 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

