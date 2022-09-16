Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Update

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOGO opened at $9.97 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

