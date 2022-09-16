Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,749.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $103,612.95 and $7,749.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,750.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00173005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00282032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00752957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.00605863 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00262631 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,589,786 coins and its circulating supply is 14,545,242 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

