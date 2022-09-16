Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE ARW opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $115.77. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $98.39 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

