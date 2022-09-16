Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTE opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter worth $141,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth $499,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

