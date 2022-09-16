Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 244.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,506 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

ASAN opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

