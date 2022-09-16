Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $236.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

