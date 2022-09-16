ASD Trading Up 20.8% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $67.50 million and $2.44 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

