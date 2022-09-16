Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,311.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $197.58 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

