ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 202.4% in August

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOMY opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Get ASOS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,098.89.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.