Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Group

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $57,134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

