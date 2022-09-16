Astral Foods (OTC:ALFDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Astral Foods (OTC:ALFDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Astral Foods Stock Performance

ALFDF opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35. Astral Foods has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

About Astral Foods

Astral Foods Limited operates as an integrated poultry producer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through three segments: Poultry, Feed, and Other Africa. The company engages in the breeding operations; sale of day-old chicks and hatching eggs; broiler production; abattoirs; and processing, marketing, sale, and distribution of poultry products.

