Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astrotech Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 311,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,961,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,779.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

