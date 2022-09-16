ASYAGRO (ASY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. ASYAGRO has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASYAGRO coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASYAGRO has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 306% against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ASYAGRO Profile

ASYAGRO’s genesis date was January 28th, 2022. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASYAGRO’s official website is asyagro.io.

ASYAGRO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asyagro is an International platform aimed to develop a platform for the agricultural Industry to obtain spontaneous advantages of blockchain Technology in the Agro-Industrial sector. Users can play to earn ASY tokens with metaverse. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASYAGRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASYAGRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASYAGRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

