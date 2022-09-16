ATB Capital Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

Capital Power stock opened at C$50.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.07. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$51.90.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.7699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341 over the last quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

