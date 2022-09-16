AtromG8 Reaches Market Cap of $337,856.98 (AG8)

AtromG8 (AG8) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a market cap of $337,856.98 and approximately $13,056.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.06 or 0.23424566 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 553.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00835835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

