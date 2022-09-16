AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.