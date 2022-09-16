AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.78.
AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE T opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.