Aurox Price Hits $17.17 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $243,778.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurox has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $17.17 or 0.00086882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

