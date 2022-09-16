AurusDeFi (AWX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,238.00

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00007156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 311.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AurusDeFi Profile

AurusDeFi was first traded on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurusDeFi is aurus.io. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

