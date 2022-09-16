Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the August 15th total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

ANZBY stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

