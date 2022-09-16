Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $629.80.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

