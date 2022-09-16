Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the August 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Auto Trader Group

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $629.80.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.