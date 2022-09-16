Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the August 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.57.
Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
