Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,600 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.4 days.
Autogrill Stock Performance
Shares of Autogrill stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Autogrill has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
About Autogrill
