Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,600 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.4 days.

Autogrill Stock Performance

Shares of Autogrill stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Autogrill has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Get Autogrill alerts:

About Autogrill

(Get Rating)

Read More

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.