Automata Network (ATA) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $24.76 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 210.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,672.51 or 0.38846432 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00103151 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00838235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Automata Network Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
