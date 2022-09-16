AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.56.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.67. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,351 shares of company stock valued at $58,525,112 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in AutoNation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

