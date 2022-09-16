Autonio (NIOX) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $370,351.37 and approximately $37,170.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Autonio Coin Trading
