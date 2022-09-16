Autonio (NIOX) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $370,351.37 and approximately $37,170.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

