Avalanche Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $18.09 or 0.00091298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.35 billion and $431.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00083484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007929 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008923 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,714,989 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

