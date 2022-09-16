Avalaunch (XAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Avalaunch coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalaunch has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $156,412.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalaunch has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalaunch Coin Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. The official website for Avalaunch is avalaunch.app. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

