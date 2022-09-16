AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.90.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $201.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day moving average is $216.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after buying an additional 128,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $207,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

