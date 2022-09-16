Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $49.23 on Monday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

