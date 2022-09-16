Avantor, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Thursday, September 15th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Avantor stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Avantor has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

