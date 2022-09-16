Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Downgraded by Cowen

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.