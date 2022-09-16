Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Avantor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. Avantor has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

