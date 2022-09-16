AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 453,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 357.3 days.

AVEVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,725 ($32.93) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,555.71.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

