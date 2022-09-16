Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

AVT stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

